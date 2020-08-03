YAKIMA, WA- Beginning this week, Alaska Airlines is resuming a second flight between Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field (YKM) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

The second flight is thanks to an increase in passengers at YKM and it also provides additional travel flexibility from Yakima.

“The ability to increase daily service to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport indicates a strong local economy,” said Yakima Airport Director Robert Peterson. “Given the challenges the transportation industry is facing, this is great news. Alaska Airlines is supporting the Yakima Valley’s travel needs.”

The number of airline passengers began decreasing nationwide in early 2020 due to COVID-19. Alaska Airlines had been offering one YKM flight per day since May. With ridership on the rise in Yakima, Alaska Airlines is resuming a second daily flight.

The second flight resumed effective Sunday, August 2nd. YKM’s daily flight schedule will be as follows:

YKM-SEA departs 5:35 am

YKM-SEA departs 11:10 am

SEA-YKM departs Seattle at 9:45 am

SEA-YKM departs Seattle at 9:30 pm

Passengers can expect to see continued precautions at YKM due to COVID-19. These include additional cleaning efforts, social distancing markers, mask requirements throughout travel and hand sanitizing stations.

In June, YKM received more than 12,000 cloth masks for airport tenants, passengers and visitors to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and in compliance with face covering requirements.

Peterson said Alaska Airlines is committed to continued cleaning measures, such as “Next-Level Care” cleaning procedures. Information on those measures, as well as airfares, are available on Alaska Airlines website, https://www.alaskaair.com/