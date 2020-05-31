Second George Floyd protest occurs in Pasco

PASCO, WA- Hundreds of protesters gathered on the corner of 20th Ave and Court St in Pasco to protest for George Floyd for the second time this weekend.
Protesters gathered on both sides of sidewalk with signs and yelled various chants. Several demonstrations took place in the middle of the street from kneeling to laying. Protesters also laid both in the street and on the sidewalk for eight minutes to symbolize the eight minutes that a police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck.
After the demonstration protesters marched over a mile to the Pasco police station. Once at the police station protesters yelled chants outside the gate. Protesters eventually talked to police over the phone where a meeting scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. was discussed.