Second Harvest and Numerica to give out gift cards for donations

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Numerica Credit Union has partnered with Second Harvest to hold Great Grocery Gifting pop-up events on September 8, where donations are rewarded with gift cards. Anyone who donates $50 to Second Harvest during the event will get a $50 gift card from the credit union to Yoke's Fresh Market, or Grocery Outlet for donations in Wenatchee.
The events are from 4-7 p.m. on September 8 at four regional locations:
Numerica Pavilion at Southridge Sports and Events Center in Tri-Cities
Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee (gift cards are for Grocery Outlet)
Numerica SkyRide in Spokane
McEuen Park in Coeur d-Alene
Data from the Feeding America’s 2022 Map the Meal Gap shows that one in every nine people in the Inland Northwest struggle with hunger. The partnership hopes to raise $40,000 for this cause. Second Harvest turns $50 into 250 meals, according to the press release. Numerica has a total of 830 gift cards to five away, and if they’re all passed out, it would mean 207,000 meals can be provided.
“Numerica is committed to giving back to organizations that support vulnerable families in our community,” said Amanda Swan, the assistant vice president of community development and impact at Numerica. “We wanted to find a fun way to reward people for their generosity, raise awareness for the work of Second Harvest, and make an impact in our neighborhoods.”
The gift cards are offered on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last. To get a gift card, you must make a donation in person with cash or a credit card.
“We’re incredibly hopeful and excited to see the community show up to support each other,” said Second Harvest Inland Northwest CEO and president, Jason Clark. “We’re grateful that Numerica has been a partner with Second Harvest for more than a decade and are committed to building healthier communities together.
