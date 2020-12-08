YAKIMA, WA- Second Harvest and the Washington Beef Community have put together 3 free mobile food markets to help with food insecurity in Toppenish, Yakima and Ellensburg.
This is the 10th anniversary of the Beef Counts, Washington Beef Community partnering with Second Harvest.
Right now 25% of people in Washington are food insecure this year.
Winter is often a slow season for Second Harvest but a busy season for need.
The Mobile Market Coordinator at Second Harvest, Todd Kennedy said "The people are here and they are ready to go. We had to close the parking lot off and hour before we even started here because the cars were still coming in."
The holiday season is a time for holiday traditions
However, no tradition is quite as cheerful when people in our community can't put food on the table.
"It's actually pretty emotional... There's cars lined up through the parking lot," said Melissa Delgadillo, Public Relations, Agri-Beef's Washington Beef.
She added "We always have strong turn out but we can see this year there's a substantial need that's far greater than years past."
In a year full of uncertainties Washington Beef wants to make sure food isn't one of them.
"Being a part of the farming and ranching community and having our plant right here in Toppenish that's something that we can give back to the community," said Delgadillo.
This week more than a thousand roasts will be given out along with mashed potatoes, green beans, macaroni, pies, bread and pizza.
Despite what the weather is like Delgadillo said "We just want them to have an enjoyable meal that they can have with their families and our hearts go out to those who are facing hunger and challenges this year."
The next mobile market will be December 9th at Yakima State Fair Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Another mobile be market will be held in Ellensburg December 11th at the Armory Building, 9001 East 7th Avenue, Ellensburg from 12 p.m. 2 p.m.