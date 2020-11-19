Second Harvest continues it’s annual Turkey Drive, new locations

PASCO, WA - The mission remains the same, but this year the days and locations of Second Harvest’s Turkey Drive presented by Lamb Weston will be different.
“The need is greater than ever, and fortunately it’s being met by inspiring generosity,” said Jason Clark, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “Like everything else, the pandemic is prompting changes to the event, but our goal of providing healthy Thanksgiving meals to families in need remains the same.”
The key changes for the fifth annual Turkey Drive, serving the Mid-Columbia and Yakima Valley, are that all three holiday meal box distributions will be on weekdays, and at different venues than last year.
Here are the details:
Monday Nov. 23
- Sunnyside
- Sunnyview Park, 31211 Yakima Valley Hwy.
- 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. (While supplies last)
- Drive through
- 600 families. Limit of three boxes per vehicle (One box per household)
- Yakima
- Yakima Valley College, S. 16th Ave. & Nob Hill Blvd.
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. (While supplies last)
- Drive through
- 600 families. Limit of three boxes per vehicle (One box per household)
Tuesday, Nov. 24
- Kennewick Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd.
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. (While supplies last)
- Drive through
- 1,000 families. Limit of three boxes per vehicle (One box per household)
Due to the pandemic, all three distributions will be drive-through. Recipients will be able to pick up for up to two additional households. The box is generously sized and supplies are limited, so guests are asked to pick up only one box per household. The free holiday meal box will include a turkey and all the fixings. No documentation is required.
“While so much has changed this year, one heartwarming constant is the generosity of our partners,” said Jean Tucker, a Second Harvest philanthropy manager. “The farmers and business leaders of our region are the ones who make this all possible.”
This year’s Turkey Drive is presented by Lamb Weston, Tucker noted. Donations are still being accepted, and the first $5,000 in donations will be matched by our community sponsor, Exponential Ag, LLC. Your $30 donation provides a box of food with the ingredients for a holiday meal, including a turkey. Go to 2- harvest.org/turkey to make your donation.