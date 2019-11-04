PASCO, WA - Second Harvest will host its 4th Annual Turkey Drive to feed 2,400 Mid-Columbia and Yakima Valley families in need this Thanksgiving.

The drive raises funds to provide free holiday meal boxes to local families in need. Boxes will include a turkey, potatoes, onions, carrots, apples, crumb topping, pie crusts, dinner rolls and milk for a complete Thanksgiving dinner.

Free meal box distributions will be held on a first-come, first-served basis, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., while supplies last. No preregistration. No documentation required. Held rain or shine, while supplies last.

Turkey Drive Holiday Meal Box Distribution:

Monday, Nov. 18 - Sunnyside - 300 boxes - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 907 S. 6th St.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 - Yakima - 300 boxes - State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.

Saturday, Nov. 23 - Kennewick - 1,800 boxes - Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St.

According to Second Harvest’s Regional Executive Director Chelsea Armstrong, area families that are already struggling often have difficulty providing a holiday meal. “While many families look forward to the holidays, others are faced with uncertainty about what they’ll be able to put on the table.” Armstrong emphasized that the Turkey Drive provides an opportunity for families in need to enjoy a healthy holiday meal, which they might otherwise go without.

Organizations providing food, funds and promotional support are premier sponsor Lamb Weston, with AgriNorthwest, Exponential Ag LLC, Domex Superfresh, United Healthcare, Czebotar Farms, Dairy Farmers of Washington, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Washington River Protection Solutions, Tree Top, Les Schwab Tire Centers, PCA Wallula Pulp & Paper Mill, Gebbers Farms, Grimmway Farms, Easterday Farms, Columbia Basin Blends and the Tri-City Herald.

Additional funding is needed from community members, businesses and other organizations. Donations can be made at www.2-harvest.org/turkeyor mailed to Second Harvest Turkey Drive, PO Box 3068, Pasco WA, 99302. Donate a holiday meal box of a turkey and fixings for $30, or make a financial contribution of any amount.