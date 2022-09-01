KENNEWICK, Wash. - Second Harvest hosted its Mobile Market at Eastgate Elementary School on September 1, offering free food to those who drove up. About 25 volunteers with the Hill Spring Church assisted with the handout.
Canned goods, watermelons, apples and more were handed out with the goal of feeding 250 local families. One volunteer told NBC Right Now that the Mobile Market always yields a great turnout. Within 30 minutes, around 100 cars had driven by.
"This is probably close to our thirtieth one that we've done since the pandemic started and we don't see ourselves stopping any time soon," said April Bergez, worship leader at Hill Spring Church. "But energy's up, more people are volunteering all the time."
Bergez said there's still a need for more Mobile Market events, plus a need for more volunteers.
