KENNEWICK, WA- Second Harvest held their 4th annual Thanksgiving box food drive Saturday to give back to those families in need.

Hundreds of people lined up outside the Benton County Fairgrounds to get their own Thanksgiving box.

The free boxes were filled with a full meal. Including turkey, potatoes, pie and other items for a complete Thanksgiving dinner.

Carol Frankie Rose, an attendee of the event, said she has been here every year, and thanksgiving food drive means so much.

"This is just a blessing for so many people and we are very thankful for it. There are so many people in need and we can all help each other... my son and I try to donate even though we are receiving, there's just something about giving back," Rose said.

Over 1,800 boxes were filled and given to families in need. All of the items in the boxes were donation based from community sponsors such as Lamb Weston, and so many more.

Organizers say the turkey drive is a great way for the community to come together and serve local families that without the boxes would not be having a special meal on Thanksgiving.

They are still taking donations for the holidays ahead. If you would like to help out visit their website.

The first $8,000 donated this year will be matched thanks to the Exponential A, LLC Community Match program.