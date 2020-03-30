PASCO, WA - Second Harvest is looking for volunteers to help meet the increased need for food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Second Harvest’s Pasco hunger solution center hosted two drive-thru food distributions to meet the increased need for food assistance in the area. At each distribution, families received emergency food boxes filled with more than 20 pounds of fresh, frozen and non-perishable food items.

While they prepared 250 boxes for each distribution, more than 600 cars lined up for Tuesday’s event.

They are in need of volunteers to help sort and repack food for distribution. Food bank volunteers are exempt under the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order enacted in Washington.

While volunteering, Second Harvest will remind you regularly about the importance of handwashing with soap and hot water. Volunteers will be given gloves to be worn while handling food.

Second Harvest has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting, especially around high-touch areas.

To volunteer click here.

You can also help Second Harvest keep up with the need by making a financial donation. Second Harvest can make five meals out of just one dollar and 100 meals out of $20.

To donate click here.