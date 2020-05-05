KENNEWICK, WA - As part of its COVID-19 emergency response efforts, Second Harvest in partnership with the National Guard and the Three Rivers Convention Center will hold the first in a series of free drive- thru food distributions at the Toyota Center parking lot (7000 W. Grandridge Blvd. Kennewick, WA 99336) on Wednesday, May 6, starting at 11 a.m. Food for approximately 500 families will be distributed until 2 p.m. or while supplies last. The drive-thru distribution will be repeated at the same time each Wednesday in May, as long as food resources are available. No appointment, identification or proof of income is required. (Check 2-harvest.org/calendar to confirm future distributions.)
Second Harvest, facing an urgent increase in demand for basic food needs throughout the community, has partnered with the Three Rivers Convention Center to get food resources where they’re needed most. All three facilities of the Three Rivers Campus are being put to work storing boxes, fresh produce and other perishable food. Temperature- sensitive food will be stored safely using one of the largest refrigerators in the Tri-Cities, the 17,000-square-foot polar floor of the Toyota Arena.
“Like Second Harvest, we are committed to caring for people in the places where we live, work and play,” said Corey Pearson, executive director of the Three Rivers Convention Center. “When Second Harvest called and said they needed a large area to store and distribute food, we were excited for the opportunity to take on a critical new mission with an essential community partner and creatively use our space in a different way to serve the community.”
“There’s unimaginable need right now in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Second Harvest will be seeing families who never imagined needing a food bank. We expect to see record numbers of kids and seniors in our lines,” said Jason Clark, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “Our friends at Three Rivers Convention Center are incredible partners. We’re honored to work together to help our neighbors cope with the unprecedented need for food.”
Facility sponsors Toyota of Tri-Cities and Retter and Company have been instrumental in this effort to feed more families in the Tri-Cities affected by the disruption of the coronavirus. “Stepping up to support our neighbors in need is what we’re all about. We’re inspired by the good work of Second Harvest and hope to help those in our local communities who might need a little assistance,” said Dwight Marquart, president of Toyota of Tri-Cities in Kennewick.