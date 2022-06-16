Benton County Jail inmate death possibly caused by heroin use

KENNEWICK, Wash. -

The Kennewick Police Department received probable cause for the arrest of a 21-year-old male in connection to the 2018 murder of Hunter Black. In partnership with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, it was found that the 21-year-old was in Benton County Jail for unrelated charges. 

He faces the additional charge of murder in the first degree. KPD believes the murder occurred during a targeted home invasion and robbery done by multiple people. 

The 21-year-old is the second man facing charges for Black's murder. 

The investigation is ongoing. 