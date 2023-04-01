Second man found dead in Toppenish motel identified

TOPPENISH, Wash. -- Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Gomez-Vargas of Toppenish was found dead in the parking lot of the El Corral Motel Wednesday, March 29, making this the second homicide at the motel.
According to Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight, Gomez-Vargas died from a gunshot to the left side of the chest.
Slight determined the death as a homicide.
This is the second homicide at the El Corral Motel, 61731 U.S. Highway 97 after Carlos Enciso-Ramirez, 19, was shot on the morning of March 7, according to Slight.
The motel manager told KNDU that the motel will remain open to the public.
Casey Schilperoort with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office said that the Toppenish Police Department is handling the case.
Attempts to contact Toppenish PD were unsuccessful.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
