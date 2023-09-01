RICHLAND, Wash.-A second man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a 2021 bomb-making plot that targeted law enforcement and the government.
Connor Goodman was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison in U.S. District Court on August 31 after pleading guilty in March to conspiracy to make an Unregistered Destructive Device.
He will also serve three years of court supervision after his release from prison according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Goodman is the second defendant to be sentenced after a months-long investigation into the "Verified Bois" extremist group that advocated for violence against law enforcement and the government led to the arrest of Daniel Anderson in 2021.
“As the U.S. Attorney, I will not tolerate any efforts to threaten or target public servants dedicated to protecting and supporting our community," said Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.
Goodman purchased fireworks that were then provided to Anderson for making an explosive device according to the press release announcing the sentence.
