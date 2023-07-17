WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- The SR 224 Van Giesen Improvement Project will begin on July 17 and will require the closure of SR 224 during daytime hours.
A detour will be in place and will be clearly posted during the project to install water main and sewer stubs from Keene Road to 62nd Ave according to the City of West Richland. The project is expected to be finished in November.
SR 224 (Van Giesen) will be closed to through traffic during the project, with only direct residential access available.
The detour will direct drivers to Keene Rd, Paradise Way and Ruppert Rd. according to a post from West Richland.
