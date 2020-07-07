YAKIMA, WA - For the second time in just over 72 hours, Yakima police responded to a drive-by shooting at the same home in the 800 block of West Viola Avenue.
On Saturday, July 4th at about 11:50 pm, Yakima police responded to a drive-by shooting in the 800 block of West Viola Avenue. During this incident, an 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
On Tuesday, July 7th, at about 12:50 am, Yakima police again responded to a drive-by shooting at the same residence. This time, the same 11-year-old boy was struck again by gunfire in the leg and his 9-year-old sister suffered two gunshot wounds to her leg. Both were treated and released from the hospital earlier today.
Officers collected over 60 shell casings at the scene of the second shooting. Investigators are working with the family to determine why they are being targeted with this level of violence.
“This level of violence is heart wrenching and alarming,” said Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. “The police department’s top priority is the reduction of violent crime – and these incidents are a glaring example of why. But this is a community issue and we need the community’s help to solve it and prevent further violence,” said Murray. “Someone knows who did this and should come forward with the necessary information to help. It can even be done anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers. Do the right thing and help make Yakima a safer place,” said Murray.
