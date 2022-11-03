BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder relating to the death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia on October 15 around 1st Avenue and Benton Street, according to a press release from Lieutenant Jason Erickson.
Erickson says the Benton County Sheriff's Office has been investigating Sarabia's death 'vigorously.' BCSO was responding to calls about two cars shooting at each other around Highway 397 and 3rd Avenue around 11:42 p.m. when someone updated that a woman in one of the cars had been shot.
Deputies found Sarabia with a gunshot wound within five minutes, according to original reports. She died from her injuries.
A 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on October 20, according to Sheriff Tom Croskrey. His bond was set for $1 million.
A second suspect was also identified by BCSO, according to Erickson. Detectives eventually received a warrant for the 13-year-old suspect with nationwide extradition.
He was seen by detectives and U.S. Marshals around 2 p.m. on November 3, leading to a traffic stop of the car he was in, around 10th Avenue and Ely Street in Kennewick. He was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of aggravated first-degree murder, according to the release.
The case is still being investigated. Anyone with information should call 509-735-6555.
