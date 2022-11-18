YAKIMA, Wash.-
The second suspect involved in the shooting of a woman at the Yakima Inn on October 21 has been arrest.
Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department tells us several agencies joined at the 900 block of Pitcher St where the suspect, Cesar Sanchez was believed to have been hiding.
After a few minutes, officers with YPD Gang Unit, Violent Task Force (US Marshals) and ATF saw Sanchez leave the garage. That's when officers took him into custody.
He's been booked into the Yakima County Jail.
Detectives were granted a search warrant for the garage where he was hiding.
In their search they found two handguns, over 4,00 suspended fentanyl pills and several rounds of ammunition.
