ZILLAH, Wash.-
The second suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion robbery in Zillah on September, 7, has been arrested.
According to a press release from the Zillah Police Department, Jason S. Moss was arrested in Buena, Washington on October, 3. A task force of the U.S. Marshals Service, Yakima Police, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, and the Violent Crimes Task Force, made the arrest.
The Yakima Police Department took custody of Moss and he is now in the Yakima County Jail awaiting a preliminary court appearance on suspicion of robbery, assault, and kidnapping.
