Second Trevor Noah show added to Spokane due to high demand

SPOKANE, Wash. – Comedian Trevor Noah is adding a second show to his Spokane schedule due to high demand.
Noah is now set to perform at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 26 and April 27, 2023.
Trevor Noah is the host of the Emmy Award-winning show “The Daily Show” and is the author of the number one New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.”
He will tour 28 cities across the United States including Spokane.
Tickets go on sale Tues., Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. at TicketsWest.com.
