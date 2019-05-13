HERMISTON, OR – Hermiston High School, Armand Larive, and Sandstone Middle School student councils were honored at the Oregon Association of Student Councils (OASC) spring conference on April 28.

Student councils from Hermiston High School and Armand Larive Middle School accepted the Gold Council for outstanding achievement and Sandstone Middle School received the Silver Council award. Hermiston High School was one of sixteen high schools to receive this recognition, and Armand Larive was one of three other middle schools to achieve this distinction.

Recognition is bestowed on the student councils when they achieve standards related to community service, by creating events that promote school spirit and pride, sportsmanship, unity, recognition and leadership training.

“I am impressed with our student leaders,” declared Sara Marks, Sandstone Middle School language arts teacher and leadership club advisor. “I am proud of their accomplishment and cannot wait for next year to see what difference our leaders will make in our school and community.” Dave Rohrman, Hermiston High School social studies teacher and Cathy Kay, Armand Larive math and science teacher, club advisors for the secondary schools, share the Marks sentiment.