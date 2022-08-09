WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm will visit Washington state for the first time August 10-12. She will visit multiple sites focusing on advancing clean energy.
On Wednesday, August 10, Granholm will tour the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory - Sequim with Representative Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.). There will be a roundtable following the tour.
The next day, Thursday August 11, Granholm will start in North Bend, touring the Hydropower Dam with Representative Kim Schrier (D-Wash.). In the afternoon, she will head to Richland to visit the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory with Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) around 3:30 p.m.
Lastly, Granholm will visit the Nuclear Cleanup Site in Richland at 8 a.m. on Friday, August 12. We will be at both Richland events, be sure to follow our Nonstop News coverage throughout.
