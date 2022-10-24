OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has launched a "Vote with Confidence campaign ahead of the November, 8, general election to inform voters of election security measures and debunk election misinformation.
According to a press release from the Secretary of State's Office, the campaign is a response to increased misinformation designed to confuse eligible voters and undermine peoples trust in the voting process.
The campaign includes traditional advertising efforts and get out the vote efforts aimed to restore voters' trust by sharing facts about voter eligibility, election security, and the vote by mail process-all of which are common targets of misinformation.
"We're going to do our part to inform the voters of what happens here in Washington state...to reach people in their communities to assure them elections are secure, accessible, and transparent," said Steve Hobbs, Washington Secretary of State.
