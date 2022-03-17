OLYMPIA, Wash. —
Only Governor Jay Inslee’s signature is needed on the 2022 state budget in order to allow funding for the Office of the Secretary of State to strengthen election security, counter harmful disinformation and enhance voter education.
“Election security and voter education are my top priorities,” said Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. “I thank the state Legislature for its bipartisan support of these critical efforts to ensure more secure and accessible elections.”
The 2022 budget would expand the Security Operations Center, protecting election infrastructure and providing security services. While the center currently uses multiple measures to keep online election information secure, the funding would increase the software and hardware protection. It would also expand county election security reviews, disseminate cybersecurity information and potential vulnerabilities and prepare for the future.
“We are upping our game to defend our elections from more frequent and sophisticated attacks on the fundamental tools of our democracy,” said Hobbs. “We are expanding our Security Operations Center to strengthen our essential training and partnerships with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Washington State Military Department, and our Air National Guard cyber terrorism experts.”
The improvements are partially inspired by narratives regarding the 2020 election, in order to better counter false narratives.
A new election information response center would monitor the information environment year-round, share important information, mitigate emerging false narratives and correct the record with facts when needed.
Also focusing on voter education and accessibility, Secretary Hobbs works with county election partners to maintain thorough accessibility for voters. He adds the necessity for a greater voter-education program, focusing on young voters, disabled voters, non-English-speaking voters, new residents and those in underserved communities. Improvements to this program could include spreading more awareness, increased presence at community events and naturalization ceremonies, accurate translation efforts and more.
