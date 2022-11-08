OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Office of the Secretary of the State is encouraging everyone to vote in the general election today, and is reminding voters, the media, and the general public to wait patiently while counties tally election results.
"We understand that voters and the media are eager to learn the results right away," said Stuart Holmes, Director of Elections with the Secretary of State's Office.
According to the Secretary of State's Office counties do not begin tabulating ballots until after the voting period closes at 8 p.m. on election day.
Results are regularly updated throughout the 21 day certification window and results are not final until they are certified on November, 29.
More information on the general election and voting in Washington can be found on the Secretary of State's website.
"Processes are in place for election administrators to safely and securely publish results, and those processes take time. This is a normal and expected process during any election," said Holmes.
