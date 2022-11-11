OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is urging patience as ballot counting continues across the state.
According to the Secretary of State's office election officials continue to verify signatures, process ballots, and post updated vote totals.
This process can be slow, however, Washington's vote counting system prioritizes accuracy over speed to ensure that every ballot is counted.
There is a 21-day election certification window in Washington and election officials expect to work until the November, 28 deadline.
The latest numbers from the Secretary of State's Office indicate that voter turnout for the midterm election was 51.4% in Washington.
"Election day was a success, despite some challenges. All counties reported timely results and continue to update their counts as ballots are processed," Secretary of State Hobbs said.
