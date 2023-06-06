WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A section of S. Park St. will be closed on June 6 while contractors work in the area.
S. Park St. will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between E. Alder St. and Baker St. According to the City of Walla Walla detours will be in place as two contractor companies work. Emergency vehicles will not have access during project work hours.
Anyone with any questions about the closure is asked to contact the city engineering division at 509-527-4537.
