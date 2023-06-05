OLYMPIA, Wash.- June 6 is National Secure Your Load Day and the Washington State Patrol is raising awareness about properly securing cargo, even if only traveling a short distance.
“We are calling on everyone in Washington to help save lives by securing their cargo every time they drive,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
WSP Troopers will be conducting emphasis patrols over three weekends between June 9 and June 25.
“Our troopers and commercial enforcement officers contact more than 1,000 motorists each year for failing to properly secure their vehicle’s loads,” said Washington State Patrol (WSP) Chief John Batiste.
Fines for unsecured loads range from $50 to $5,000 according to the WSP and if an item falls off your car or truck and injures someone, the driver could potentially face jail time.
According to the WSP tarps, straps, rope and cargo nets are easy and effective ways to secure loads before driving. More information about the secure load emphasis and how to secure your load before driving are available through SecureLoadsWA.org.
