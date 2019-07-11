RICHLAND, WA - The Fourth Annual See3Slam 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is happening in Richland this weekend. The festivities will close George Washington Way to thru traffic near John Dam Plaza beginning Friday, July 11, at 6:00 p.m., through Sunday, July 13, at approximately 7:00 p.m. The event includes food vendors, an outdoor movie on Friday, a pancake feed each morning, and a Saturday evening concert.

Motor vehicles entering Richland and traveling north on George Washington Way toward Swift Boulevard will be directed to turn left on Jadwin Avenue. Motorists traveling south, from North Richland will detour east at Swift Boulevard. While this stretch of roadway will be closed to through traffic, businesses, Howard Amon Park, and the boat launch will remain open and accessible from both Newton Street and Lee Boulevard.

The parking lot on Knight Street at John Dam Plaza will also close. Event participants are encouraged to park at the Federal Building Parking lot or at the corner of Lee and Jadwin.

The 3 on 3 tournament takes place on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 8:00 a.m. There are 270 teams registered. The outdoor movie at the HAPO Community Stage is "Captain Marvel,” rated PG, and it will begin at dusk. Event details are available at www.see3slam.com.