See-thru food truck brings unique food truck experience to Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, WA- A new unique BBQ food truck will make its debut shortly in the Tri-Cities.
13 Bones Urban BBQ, a barbecue food truck extension of Castle Event Catering is opening a see-thru food truck. The food truck features big transparent glass windows in which customers can see cooks cook the food in front of them. The food truck also has a check out window that is at eye level to improve customer experience.
"We love to show off as we are cooking, so we also love the fact that our guest get to see what’s happening in the truck," said Kathy J. Craig who is the Co-Founder of 13 Bones Urban BBQ and Castle Event Catering. "There is no mystery, it was just a fun approach that we took to this truck."
The new truck is a converted shipping container that was built in Missouri. Kathy J. Craig and her husband Andy Craig drove it across eight states, so they could feature their apple cherry wood BBQ lineup. Some of their items include chicken, pulled pork, and their feature item, apple cherry wood smoke tri tips. The couple also makes their own BBQ sauces that give the food unique flavors.
"It definitely is unique and that’s what we love about it, that’s what we love to bring to the Tri-Cities," said Craig. "This is home, this is where we were both born and raised and we grow a lot of awesome things here, so let's showcase it in an amazing way."
The couple hopes the food truck can help bring back some of their event staff from their catering business, who are on standby due to COVID-19. The food truck still needs to pass a couple of inspections before it can be put to use. Kathy J. Craig believes they should be up in running by mid-October.