SELAH, Wash.- A familiar coffee shop is coming to Selah. Starbucks has confirmed a location will be coming to town.
Construction on the lot has begun, but the fan-favorite coffee will join the other coffee shops already established. While some may view it as competition, High Country Coffee Co. views it differently.
"I feel that the people who love Starbucks are already making their way to Starbucks," said Manager Sky Cater. "Having one in Selah is just going to make it more convenient."
Cater has been working with High Country since the store's conception in July 2022. She says the community has their favorite shops that they will go to over others, regardless of the other options.
"Coffee is different at every stand," says Cater. "All the beans are different so if you love High Country or if you love Starbucks, I think that you'll make your way there no matter what."
The Starbucks franchise will be one of two chains in Selah with Crave Coffee. The chain already knows its stepping into a passionate town as the building is underway.
"We know our customers are passionate about coffee as well as their local businesses, and we believe independent stores and small chains can continue to grow and thrive along with Starbucks," said the franchise in a statement. "It is all in service of elevating specialty coffee – which is a good thing for everyone."
The coffee is obviously the backbone of coffee shops. However, most stores strive to offer more than the drink.
For High Country, that goes back to the company's motto: Coffee and a connection.
The connection for the shop helps in the tight-knight community that is Selah.
"The small-town vibe that the coffee stands in Selah have offered our community is something that our community really thrives on and loves," said Cater.
On the other end, Starbucks is ready to talk to the community that enters its doors with open arms.
"We look forward to acting as a gathering place for citizens and visitors of Selah for years to come, as well as sharing strong connections with the community both inside and outside our stores," said Starbucks' statement.
The details of the Starbucks store opening are still to be determined as construction continues.
