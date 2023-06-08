SELAH, Wash.- Educational Service District 105 has sifted through many nominations and decided on a Selah High School Career Technology Education teacher as Regional Teacher of the Year.
Shari Brink was honored on June 8 with a celebration joined by her students and peers. Brink's role in the classroom has focused on preparing high school students with skills needed after graduation.
"She is the teacher everyone wants to be or wants to have," said a letter of recommendation from one of her current students. "There is nothing she can’t do…. She pushes her students to try their hardest and is understanding of the fact that we have bad days and emotions that we are learning how to deal with."
Brink has spent a lot of time encouraging her students to look into giving back to the next generation and help educate them within the public school system.
She will advance to the statewide OSPI Teacher of the Year competition.
