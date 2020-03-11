SELAH, WA- Selah Fire Department Firefighters are always teaching elementary students about fire prevention and safety.

This year they are getting more kids in the community involved outside the traditional school setting.

SFD teaches around 14 to 18 classes of elementary students from the Selah School District.

However, this is the first time they will be hosting a free class for home school students.

"I am passionate because someone showed the passion to me when I was in Kindergarten and I hope to pass on that to some other kids someday," said Ron Cline, Fire Prevention Specialist.

Cline said he is "able to open it up to people, for the home school families. I wanted to let them experience what they might never experienced."

This free fire education class will go over exit drills in the home... "which is definitely the steps it takes if there is ever a fire in your home and you needed to get out quickly and safely," said Cline

During the class kids will go through a simulated hands on experience including a simulated 911 call with an operator.

"The kids are actually going to get to lay down in the bed. Hear the smoke detector go off see the smoke coming out from the door, climb out of bed and crawl over to the door and feel the door for heat. Once they realize there is heat they will use their second exit," said Cline.

He says these experiences give kids a real like feel of the knowledge and confidence to get themselves out of a fire.

The fire safety classes will be held during Spring break which is the first week of April.

For more information on how to get your home schooled child signed up contact Ron Cline at 509-406-6049.