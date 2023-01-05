SELAH, Wash. - The Selah Fire Department saw a 15% increase in call volume in 2022. There were over three hundred more calls than in 2021. SFD also operates with a crew that’s 85-90% volunteer firefighters.
The volunteers offer their time to their community on top of their family life and day jobs. Jake Cleveland, a volunteer of 10-years, has a wife and a kid on the way, but still commits to his position as a firefighter.
“For me, I love this line of work,” says Cleveland. “This is where I'm trying to drive to so every opportunity I can to work here just furthers me further in learning more, being better in the skill trade.”
SFD saw their numbers rise to both fire and medical calls, resulting in many firefighters spending more time on the clock and in the station. Captain and Training Officer Scott Willis watched his team perform when the community needed them.
“They're rock stars,” said Captain Willis. “We have a really good core of great people, and they don't let it show. We might notice, just because we know them personally, but you get on the call it doesn't show”
Captain Willis attributes the increase in calls to the growth of Selah, but Cleveland suggests it may be an increase of physical activity after the time spent inside during the pandemic.
“People just getting out and getting back again,” Cleveland said. “Everything opened back up, so people are going out and doing their hobbies they haven't done in a couple years. They're a little rusty or they're doing more outside stuff, getting out and about.”
The Fire Department does have help on the way. The 2023 class of volunteer recruits started training on the first of the year but must go through a six-month training routine. They will be fully trained this summer around June.
Captain Willis also says that they received a high number of applications during this past hiring cycle and expect the same for this year when they close the application window in September.
