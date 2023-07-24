SELAH, Wash.- Beginning August 10, 2023, the City of Selah Fire Department will be testing fire hydrants in the Selah area.
SFD is asking residents to assist crews by cutting any grass or vegetation three inches away from any fire hydrants located on personal property. If you have questions about a hydrant on your property call James Lange at (509) 698-7312
According to SFD during the testing process customers may experience rust-colored water. The discolored water should go back within a short period of time. If you have questions about your water quality contact the City of Selah Public Works Department at (509) 698-7365
The testing is scheduled to be complete by October 31 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.