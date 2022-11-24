Selah Fire Department welcomes newest member to the world

SELAH, Wash. – On Monday, Nov. 22 the Selah Fire Department responded to a very personal call.
According to a post on their Facebook page, first responders from the department were called on scene for a woman in active labor. When they got there they found the wife of a fellow firefighter, Jose Choque, ready to deliver a baby.
With the help of the responding firefighters and Choque, the mom was able to successfully deliver a healthy newborn. The mom, baby and family are all doing well, according to the post.
