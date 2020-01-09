SELAH, WA - Selah firefighters are investigating a house fire that destroyed a home late Wednesday night.

The fire started sometime around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Gore Road. When crews arrived on scene they found the 80% of the home covered in flames.

The family inside escaped the fire safely said Selah Fire Department Captain Andrew Wangler. He credits the working smoke detectors for the safe evacuation.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, meaning they got help from East Valley Fire, Gleed, Yakima Training Center and the City of Yakima firefighters.

With the home being on a hill and the fire being on both floors of the home, firefighters had a difficult time accessing the fire, said Captain Wangler

"Due to being a split level home, [and the fire being] on both floors, the main floor actually collapsed onto itself. The roof [also] came down. So everything is kind of sitting in the daylight basement right now," said Captain Wangler.

Around 34 firefighters helped get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.