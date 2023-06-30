SELAH, Wash.- For the first time in the city's history, the Selah Fire Department will have full-time career firefighters on staff at all times to protect the community.
The previous system required volunteer firefighters to be called in at all hours of the day, stepping away from their personal lives. Now, a crew of full-time firefighters will be stationed at the downtown Selah station to respond to all situations.
"It was just time, just to uphold that level of service, but I am excited," said Selah Fire Captain Scott Willis. "This is a good thing. This is going to be good for the community."
The move will put firefighters on shifts of 48-hours before 96-hours off. A strenuous schedule that keeps resources available for any situation at any hour.
Willis, with his family living in community, says the additional staffing is something the city needs, as the Yakima County Fire Commissioners pushed the subject at the beginning of 2023.
Originally, the commissioners set a goal of January 1, 2024, but as discussions developed, the urgency for the move set in.
"The more we got into it, we just decided this was probably going to be the best time," said Captain Willis. "Of course, it doesn't hurt that this will be a big help during wildland season starting and it getting busier right now."
With wildfire season and outdoor fire risks rising in the summer, SFD sees an increase in call volume around this time. Many calls that come in are legitimate fires, but some come from concerned citizens.
"People are a little more gun-shy so anytime they see a little bit of smoke, they're more apt to call," said Willis. "Even though we have had a few more legitimate fires, we've also had a few more false alarms, but we still have to respond if we get the call."
The calls will be answered by 8 career firefighters and 52 volunteers, a crew that is excited to work together more while helping the community.
"I hope it has a positive effect on morale," said career firefighter Jacob Stuker. "We all work very well together, the career staff and volunteers. We all work very, very well together so I think it's going to be a good change and bring a little more cohesion to our group."
The 2023 recruits will also join the current crew, with new recruits needed every year. Captain Willis says as Selah is proud to boast heavy volunteer numbers, the need will always remain.
Recruiting begins in September with new hires reporting for duty in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.