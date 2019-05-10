Selah flower shop gets a new owner

SELAH, WA- Selah flower shop ABBee's Floral & Gifts has a new owner.

Marcinna Heine Rath bought the 37-year-old flower shop on April 1st and is the fourth owner to this flower shop.

Heine Rath said she has always wanted to have her own flower shop or a place that makes people feel joy and happiness.

The flower shop has a Master Designer who has worked with flowers for more than 45 years.

The new ownership comes just in time for Mother's Day this weekend.

Heine Rath said they "have been working around the clock to keep up with demand. The cases are full for people who just want to come in and get something."

ABBee's Floral & Gifts is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon.