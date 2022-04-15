Selah High graduate chosen as new superintendent for Selah School District

SELAH, Wash. —
The Selah School board of directors selected the district’s next superintendent as Kevin McKay after three days of final interviews. McKay graduated from Selah High School in 1983, and his father was superintendent in the 1980s.
McKay began as a high school teacher in Sunnyside. Throughout his career, he was principal at multiple schools in the Zillah School District, where he eventually became superintendent. Most recently, McKay was Sunnyside School District superintendent, in charge of around 6,500 students and 850 staff.
While being considered for the position, McKay noted his personal experience, saying he knew “from experience that Selah has good people, an excellent educational system and exceptional learning facilities and a strong and prideful community which supports its schools.”
McKay received his Bachelors of Arts in Education at Central Washington University and Masters of Education Administration at Heritage University. Additionally, he received superintendent credentials from Washington State University.
Contract negotiation is pending for McKay’s tenure, set to start July 1.
“We are very excited to have selected Kevin McKay as our next superintendent,” said school board president Jeff Hartwick. “With his leadership experience we know he will continue to move our District forward by focusing on growing the quality educational opportunities for all Selah students that will ensure high levels of learning, making them college and career ready.”
