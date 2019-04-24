SELAH, WA - Selah High School was placed on lock down this morning after the school received information on social media containing threatening material.

The school says the individual that made the threat is in custody and school will carry on as usual.

In a post on Facebook, the school initially said, "We received information from social media that contained threatening material. We are currently working with the Selah Police Department and ESD 105 Safety to investigate this further. Once again we are taking the upmost safety precautions. We are currently working in a lock down and the building is secure."