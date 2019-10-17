SELAH, WA - Selah High School has been awarded the National Athletic Trainers' Association Safe Sports School for their sports medicine program and athletic training.

The award applauds the school for their level of care, injury prevention and treatment.

All three things are a top priority for Courtney Peart the schools certified athletic trainer.

"I always tell my students my number one job is to protect them, and so for those athletes that I see on a daily basis if they get hurt my job is to make sure one, they don't get hurt more, and also make sure they go back to play safely."

That is a message students have learned and now understand.

"I mean everyone likes to play the game, but I think staying safe is you know the most important thing, because you know at the end of the day we all want to go home and feel good about ourselves, it's not fun being hurt," said Rollin Levon, 11th Grader, Selah High School.

Since Peart became Selah's athletic trainer she's been getting more people involved in sport safety. One way of doing so was by starting a sports medicine program.

"I love my job and because I love my job I also get to teach my students in the program how to protect athletes and how to I do my job," said Peart.

Hunter Robertson is a senior at Selah and this is his third year in the program.

"Our students work with Courtney very close to where we assist her, or we are handing her what she needs, or actually taking care of it...My job recently is usually I go and get the ambulance and guide them in," said Robertson.

Levon says as an athlete that's been hurt Peart has helped him learn when it's time to ask for help.

"Distinguishing pain from injury. You know you can play a lot of the times it's just a bump or bruise and just get over it, but it's when it really starts to bother you and it becomes more of a pain thing that you really need to go out and talk to someone and figure out what's going on," said Levon.