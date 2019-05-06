SELAH, WA - A man is in jail after a domestic violence situation turned standoff in Selah that lasted several hours.

On Saturday, May 4, Selah Police officers and Yakima SWAT members responded to a domestic violence dispute call in the 1700 block of W. Naches Avenue between suspect Daniel Lopez and his girlfriend. Call details stated Lopez had intentions of stabbing people inside the house.

Multiple people inside the home at the time could hear Lopez and his girlfriend arguing, and when officers arrived everyone was ordered out of the home. When Lopez barricaded himself in the attic, Yakima SWAT was called out. Officials repeatedly asked Lopez to leave the house but he refused.

A search warrant was obtained and SWAT members entered the home and found Lopez, who fell through the ceiling because his weight was too much for the sheet rock. He was given first aid and then taken to a hospital. After being treated, he was booked into Yakima County Jail for multiple warrants and the charges of domestic violence second degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, harassment, and violation of protection order.