SELAH, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a sex crime involving two teenagers just before 11:00 p.m. Friday night in Selah.

This happened in the 500 block of Lucas Rd.

While in route, a deputy received information that a parent of one of the teenagers arrived at the house, tried to break in and shots had been fired.

Deputies were able to safely detain everyone involved.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man was arrested on charges of attempted burglary, felony harassment and malicious mischief.

He was treated for minor cuts and then booked into the Yakima County Jail.

No other injuries were reported.

The juvenile sex offense is still being investigated.