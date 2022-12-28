Selah man pleads guilty to insurance fraud charges

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) has announced two guilty pleas regarding separate insurance fraud cases in Washington state, one of which was a man from Selah. Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) investigated cases involving Joseph David Calvert from Selah and Tory McMillen from Friday Harbor. McMillen tried to claim over $6,000 for pre-existing damages on a car two months after he bought it.
Calvert pleaded guilty to two counts of false claims/proof and one count of making a false/misleading statement to a public servant, according to a press release from the OIC. He was ordered to serve 120 days of home detention and pay $600 in court fees in November 2022.
His case began in April 2020, when Calvert filed a claim with Homesite Home Insurance saying he ran his car into a car lift in his shop, according to the OIC. Homesite reportedly found that Calvert had already filed a claim with Farmers Insurance for the same damages, which he had been paid for.
Calvert had requested $10,651 from Homesite, which was denied, according to the press release. Homesite referred the claim to the CIU, as required by law.
Less than two weeks later, Calvert filed a claim for the same incident with Metromile Insurance Company. His request for $7,716 was denied and also referred to the CIU, according to the OIC.
“Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums…” said the OIC press release. “If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kreidler’s investigators.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.