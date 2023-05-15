SELAH, Wash.- An anonymous tip alerted Selah Middle School officials of a possible threat to the school, prompting an investigation that required the school to cancel classes.
A tip to the STOPit app reported a potential active shooter at the school. The Selah Police Department was brought in to investigate the threat and its credibility.
No weapons or signs of a threat were found by SPD.
With a 7:35 a.m. school start time, students already on campus were taken home by bus or parent check out.
"Based on the timing of the information we received this morning and the amount of time needed to search a large school and conduct an appropriate investigation, we feel the decision to cancel school today at the middle school was the appropriate action," said Heidi Diener with the Selah School District.
SMS was the only school affected by the closure and classes will be in session as normal on Tuesday.
NonStop Local's policy is typically not to cover threats if they are found fake or unsubstantiated after an investigation. However, after so many have happened in our region lately, we wanted to address the issue as a whole, which is why we are covering parts of those threats.
