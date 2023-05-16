SELAH, Wash.- Selah school district officials became aware of a potential active shooter threat and Selah Police responded on the morning of May 15.
The threat at Selah Middle School came in anonymously through an app and caused classes to be cancelled as police investigated.
The school was secured and searched and the threat of an active shooter was found to be "non credible" according to a press release from Selah PD. (SPD)
SPD's initial investigation found that the threat was posted on an app and was reported by another student who saw it. According to the SPD two juvenile suspects who go to the school were identified and investigators are looking into possible criminal charges.
NonStop Local's policy is typically not to cover threats if they are found to be fake or unsubstantiated after an investigation. However, after so many in our region lately, we wanted to address the issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.