Selah Naches Food Bank to break ground at new facility

SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Naches Food Bank is breaking ground on its new facility on September 14 behind the Tractor Supply and Grocery Outlet in Selah. It will also receive a donation from the city of Selah.
The food bank has been in the works since February 2021. It hopes to open to the public by Spring 2023, offering more space for food storage and increasing accessibility and outreach for those who need food assistance.
