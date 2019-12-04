SELAH, WA - On Wednesday, December 4th, a Selah Police officer shot a known hostile dog that charged at him, after the dog was seen on school property.

Officers responded to a report of two German Shepherds on John Campbell Primary School property just before recess. Responding police officers were familiar with the dogs; they are known to be aggressive and hostile to anyone but their owner.

An officer went to the owner's home on East Fremont Avenue near the school for help containing the dogs, but when he got out of his vehicle, one of the dogs charged at him. This forced the officer to back away and fire his weapon at the charging dog.

Attempts were made to keep the injured dog contained, but it was still acting aggressively and would not allow people near as it roamed the neighborhood before stopping on the lawn of Sunset School. The school district was then asked to keep students inside the school while the dog was on the property.

Eventually the dog owner arrived and took the dog to the vet.