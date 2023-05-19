SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Police Department had a busy week, responding to a pair of active shooter threats at Selah Middle School.

On Monday, May 15, SPD responded to a threat through the STOPit app that reported a potential active shooter. The threat was made before school has started, prompting the Selah School District to cancel classes and send any students on campus home.

A second threat was reported on Thursday through the same app and the school was placed in secure and teach protocol.

Police were able to find the poster of both reports and contacted the student and their families.

"Investigators continue to prepare criminal cases for both incidents, which will ultimately be sent to the juvenile prosecutor for review and charging," said Selah Chief of Police, Dan Christman, in a Facebook post. "The students will also face school disciplinary action."

Christman adds thanks to the school district and community for cooperation throughout the week.

"We also think it is important to publicly thank the students who had the courage to report the threats to the school," said Christman. "They did what should have been done – 'when you see something, say something.'"