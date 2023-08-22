SELAH, Wash.-The Selah Police Department is warning residents of a recent scam involving a caller purporting to be the Chief of Police.
According to a social media post from Selah PD the scammer is using an app to make their number appear as though it is from the Police Department. When people answer the scammer claims to be Chief of Police Dan Christman with warrants for their arrest and asks for gift cards to cover the warrants.
Residents are encouraged to never give any personal information over the phone and to just hang up if they think the caller is part of a scam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.